SRT Is Back, But Without The Viper, Will Anyone Care?

Stellantis, the company in charge of brands like Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Chrysler, today announced that it is bringing back the SRT brand and is hard at work ensuring the resurrected marque is staffed with the best and brightest the automaker has to offer. "SRT" — which stands for "Street and Racing Technology" — will be a "single, dedicated entity" according to Stellantis' press release, taking charge of motorsports endeavors and performance cars.

That's all well and good, and no one is going to argue against more American performance cars. Still, there's a glaring issue with the announcement that's a snake in the boot of the conversation. The North American umbrella of Stellantis brands has very few performance cars, and the one model that bore the old SRT marque — the Viper — has been discontinued for years. Additionally, most other cars that were SRT editions under the model's respective brands, like the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Challenger, are also long gone.

In fact, as of now, the only vehicle that actually still wears an SRT badge is the Dodge Durango. Stellantis is going to have to make a few serious moves to make the SRT name viable.