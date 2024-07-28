How Much HP Does A Chrysler 300 SRT8 With The 6.4L HEMI V8 Have & What's Its Top Speed?

While the earliest model dates back to the mid-50s, the Chrysler 300 re-emerged in 2005 and offered drivers a performance-oriented sedan at more affordable prices than foreign competitors. A strong sales debut saw the new model move 144,048 units in 2005, per Carfigures.com. One of the most exciting variants of the 300 is the SRT8 model, which includes a robust Hemi engine. Initially, the SRT8 variant came equipped with a brawny 6.1L HEMI, but the automaker would later add even more cubic inches and output.

In 2012, Chrysler upped the ante with an even more powerful 6.4L HEMI V8 that produced an impressive 470 horsepower with 470-pound feet of torque. This 392 Hemi is one on the best engines ever put in a Dodge Charger, let alone a 300. This output translated into a 0-60 mph time of just 4.3 seconds, and a swift 12.7-second quarter mile. The Chrysler 300 SRT8 can also manage a top speed of 175 mph, making it a formidable performance machine, despite its unassuming appearance.

Sadly, Chrysler is pulling the plug on the 300 after 17 years and focusing in another direction. The automaker cites "shifts towards electric and more advanced technologies" as the reason for the 300's exit. However, the muscle sedan has faded before only to make a triumphant return, so it may not be the last auto fans have seen of the great HEMI.