Is RAM Really Bringing Back The 1500 TRX? Here's What We Know
Over the past few months, there have been numerous rumors of Stellantis planning to bring back the RAM 1500 TRX pickup truck after removing the truck from its lineup in 2024. Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa stated in an earnings call that "the V8 engine on versions such as the RAM 1500 TRX will deliver to us additional volumes." The company had yet to make an official announcement regarding the TRX, but Car and Driver reached out to a RAM spokesperson who confirmed the CEO's comment.
Before the announcement during the earnings call, there had been rumors of RAM bringing back its rival to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The stories claimed that the upcoming TRX will be the first vehicle launched under the all-new Stellantis Street and Racing Technology (SRT) division. However, the company has yet to confirm any engine specs.
You may recognize the SRT badge on RAM and Dodge vehicles like the Durango, the Charger, and the Challenger. SRT indicated a high-performance variant of a vehicle, and the most powerful SRT trims of the Challenger and Charger were capable of producing more than 700 horsepower.
Why does the RAM TRX matter?
The RAM TRX, when it was being produced, was one of the most powerful and capable pickup trucks on the market. Originally created as a response to the Ford F-150 Raptor, Dodge's colloquially named T-Rex was meant to travel where few other trucks even dreamed of. Four-wheel drive, a 702-horsepower supercharged V8, and a Final Edition trim for the 2024 model year help separate the TRX from rivals.
The 2024 RAM TRX had a starting price of $98,335, and the Final Edition trim cost nearly $120,000. While the Final Edition does offer exclusive colors and embroidery stitching, RAM only built 4,000 units, making it incredibly exclusive.
Capable of hitting 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.7 seconds and traveling a quarter of a mile in just over 12 seconds, there aren't many trucks that can match up. Add in 35-inch all-terrain tires, nearly a foot of ground clearance, and the ability to ford 32 inches of water, and the TRX's off-road capability may be more impressive than its speed.
Unfortunately, all that power does come at a cost beyond just the MSRP. The TRX's supercharged V8 only earns 14 mpg when on the highway and a measly 10 mpg in city driving. That adds up to an annual fuel cost of over $5,000 according to the EPA.
What will the new TRX offer?
While the all-new RAM 1500 TRX is confirmed, what's under the hood isn't as clear. According to Mopar Insider's sources, the next TRX will have a similar styling design to the 2025 RAM 1500 RHO, which is what replaced the TRX. The RAM 1500 RHO is the brand's current F-150 Raptor fighter, with a 540-horsepower turbo-six.
The previous generation TRX offered drivers 702 horsepower, though there are expectations that the future RAM will exceed that number. With the current Ford F-150 Raptor R producing 720 horsepower, RAM has to find a way to push a few extra ponies into the TRX. After the Stellantis brand put a 797-horsepower supercharged V8 in a Dodge Charger, the potential for an 800-horsepower RAM 1500 TRX is there.
The new RAM 1500 TRX is expected to begin production in January 2026, according to sources at Mopar Insiders. A vehicle can take anywhere from one to four months after production before it's available to the public. This means you will likely see the RAM 1500 TRX hit the market by the spring of 2026.