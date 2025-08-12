Is RAM Really Bringing Back The 1500 TRX? Here's What We Know

Over the past few months, there have been numerous rumors of Stellantis planning to bring back the RAM 1500 TRX pickup truck after removing the truck from its lineup in 2024. Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa stated in an earnings call that "the V8 engine on versions such as the RAM 1500 TRX will deliver to us additional volumes." The company had yet to make an official announcement regarding the TRX, but Car and Driver reached out to a RAM spokesperson who confirmed the CEO's comment.

Before the announcement during the earnings call, there had been rumors of RAM bringing back its rival to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The stories claimed that the upcoming TRX will be the first vehicle launched under the all-new Stellantis Street and Racing Technology (SRT) division. However, the company has yet to confirm any engine specs.

You may recognize the SRT badge on RAM and Dodge vehicles like the Durango, the Charger, and the Challenger. SRT indicated a high-performance variant of a vehicle, and the most powerful SRT trims of the Challenger and Charger were capable of producing more than 700 horsepower.