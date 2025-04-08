What Makes The Ford Raptor R Such An Expensive Pickup Truck?
The Ford Raptor lineup is full of off-road capability added to standard Ford vehicles via pumped up engines and heavy-duty off-road hardware. Trucks like the Ranger Raptor and SUVs like the Bronco Raptor are laser focused on the tasks at hand when it comes to conquering local trails. They're amongst the best in their class when it comes to off-roading. But the truck that started it all is the F-150 Raptor, which has offered rock-clamoring prowess since its introduction in 2010.
The current F-150 Raptor is even bigger and badder than the original, offering more horsepower and more off-road capability from massive tires, bespoke suspension components, and high-output engine options that thunder across wide-open spaces. This off-road capability, however, doesn't come cheap. A standard single-cab F-150 with a V8, limited creature comforts, and a short bed has an MSRP from Ford of $41,500 (including $1,995 destination fee and $695 acquisition fee).
It's one of the least-expensive trucks you can buy new today. A Raptor will cost nearly double that at $81,695. Think that's pricey? Think again. The Raptor R adds $31,925 on top of that for a total of $113,620. At nearly three times the price of a standard F-150, it's worth wondering why the Raptor R costs so much, and it comes down to massive power and capability that's hard to match.
Available engines provide big power
There are a lot of engine options for the Ford F-150. The standard engine is a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 called the EcoBoost that produces 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque — healthy amounts for a standard engine of any size. Next up is a classic 5.0-liter V8 powertrain that puts out 400 hp and 400 lb-ft. From there, a pair of V6 engines steps things up. The first is the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost which makes 400 hp and a whopping 500 lb-ft. If that's not enough, the hybrid version of that powertrain reaches even further, pumping out 430 hp and 570 lb-ft. The standard Raptor uses what Ford calls a High-Output version of the EcoBoost V6 to spice things up, making 450 hp and 510 lb-ft.
Hold on to your horses when you floor it in the Raptor R, though, as it's at the top of the pecking order. The Raptor R uses a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that makes 720 hp and 640 lb-ft. This hulking V8 was pulled directly from Ford's tire-shredding GT500 Mustang, and it's the Raptor R's calling card. If anyone was missing the raw nature of a V8 while driving a standard Raptor — the Raptor R certainly solves that problem. When we drove the Raptor R out in the California desert, it barely seemed to notice taking a jump at 75 mph, thanks to the massive V8-power under the hood.
Adding options makes things even pricier
There's more to the Raptor R than just a big engine. Aesthetically, you get a unique hood to accommodate the supercharged V8 and lots of exterior Raptor R emblems. To crush tiny off-road obstacles there are massive 37-inch tires (optional on the Raptor, standard on the Raptor R) wrapped around 17-inch bead-lock capable wheels, and keeping the tires in contact with the ground at all four corners are some pretty serious suspension components. Dual-valve shocks, a modular front bumper, and as much as 13 inches of suspension travel in the front and 14.1 inches in the rear.
The big power from the supercharged V8 also ups the Raptor R's tow rating, going from 8,200 pounds max up to 8,700 pounds. Tech like the Raptor R's trail-turn assist helps it feel slightly smaller and more maneuverable on trails, and Ford's Trail 1 Pedal drive system helps you navigate steep downhill grades without carrying too much speed.
On top of all the extra hardware, software, and power you get with the Raptor R, it's also one of the nicest interiors in the F-150 lineup – so you'll feel pretty plush on your way to and from the trail. Justifying a six-figure price tag for any full-size pickup truck is pretty hard, but the Raptor R certainly seems worth it with all the gear. Especially when you consider the fact that the supercharged Ram TRX, which was the Raptor R's strongest competition, is now missing from the Ram lineup.