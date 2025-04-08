What Makes The Ford Raptor R Such An Expensive Pickup Truck?

The Ford Raptor lineup is full of off-road capability added to standard Ford vehicles via pumped up engines and heavy-duty off-road hardware. Trucks like the Ranger Raptor and SUVs like the Bronco Raptor are laser focused on the tasks at hand when it comes to conquering local trails. They're amongst the best in their class when it comes to off-roading. But the truck that started it all is the F-150 Raptor, which has offered rock-clamoring prowess since its introduction in 2010.

The current F-150 Raptor is even bigger and badder than the original, offering more horsepower and more off-road capability from massive tires, bespoke suspension components, and high-output engine options that thunder across wide-open spaces. This off-road capability, however, doesn't come cheap. A standard single-cab F-150 with a V8, limited creature comforts, and a short bed has an MSRP from Ford of $41,500 (including $1,995 destination fee and $695 acquisition fee).

It's one of the least-expensive trucks you can buy new today. A Raptor will cost nearly double that at $81,695. Think that's pricey? Think again. The Raptor R adds $31,925 on top of that for a total of $113,620. At nearly three times the price of a standard F-150, it's worth wondering why the Raptor R costs so much, and it comes down to massive power and capability that's hard to match.

