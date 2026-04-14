5 Of The Best-Looking Mid-Engined Sports Cars We've Ever Seen

If you talk to sports car fans and enthusiasts, you'll probably hear differing opinions about which is better: front-engined or mid-engined sports cars. Both have their own pros and cons and unique driving characteristics, and the layouts will also impart a certain look, most evident in the radical exterior change the Chevrolet Corvette underwent after its switch from a front-engine to a mid-engine platform.

With their engines mounted behind the cabin, mid-engined sports have a distinct profile that often brings to mind high-end, exotic European supercars. It's a look that survives even when scaled down to less expensive, more mainstream-oriented cars, resulting in some beautiful vehicles. So with that in mind, we've rounded up five of what we think are the best-looking, most handsomely designed mid-engined sports cars of the modern era.

Now, there are countless beautiful (and incredibly expensive) mid-engined exotics that we could include on a list like this, but we've left some of the obvious choices out to keep things interesting. Thus, no exotic Ferraris and Lamborghinis here. Even so, we have a diverse mix of machinery that includes mid-engined offerings from Japan, the United States, and Europe, with engines ranging from modest, low-power four-cylinders to fire-breathing V8s.