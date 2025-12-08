Why (And When) Did Corvettes Switch From Front-Engine To Mid-Engine?

The reason why Corvettes, which have had some very powerful engines, switched from front-engined to mid-engined behind the driver dates back to the distant past. It was less than 10 years since the original 1953 Corvette had debuted. Zora Arkus-Duntov, the Corvette's creator, had been advocating for a mid-engine Corvette since the 1950s, producing the CERV I, or Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle #1, in 1962, followed by the CERV II in 1964. These were fully functional vehicles with advanced technology built in, and they looked amazing. These early vehicles, and those that followed, showed how the mid-engined layout provided better traction, improved acceleration, and more balanced handling.

It took until 1970 for the first mid-engined Corvette concept car to be revealed to the public at that year's New York Auto Show. Unfortunately, the incoming tsunami of fuel crises and emissions regulations was about to swamp the performance bandwagon in general, and the mid-engined Corvette in particular. Duntov left GM in 1975, frustrated with the lack of progress on a mid-engine Corvette.

During this period, the Aerovette concept debuted in 1973 as a showcase for GM's four-rotor Wankel engine and later received small-block Chevy V8 power. The mid-engined Corvette was approved for production as the C4 Corvette, but Duntov's replacement decided to remain with the front-engined layout. A major concern was the risk of putting off traditional Corvette buyers with a radical layout change. The switch would have to wait.