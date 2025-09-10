What Is The Horsepower Of Chevy's Corvette CX & CX.R Concept Cars?
It's been six years since Chevrolet unveiled its first mid-engined Corvette, and several unique and powerful versions of the American sports car have hit the road over those years. There was the hybrid E-Ray, the seriously swift Z06, and the record-breaking Corvette ZR1 and ZR1X with their wild four-digit power figures. Even with all that power and performance available at present, Chevy feels like there's still more to give — especially when it comes to potential future Corvette models.
The Corvette CX and CX.R Vision Gran Turismo (VGT) give us a small glimpse of what's possible for future Corvettes. The two concept versions of Chevy's flagship sports car were revealed at Monterey Car Week in August 2025 (more specifically, at The Quail) with very different powertrain concepts. They're part of a series of concept cars based on the Corvette, following sleek designs like the California Corvette that debuted back in July.
These latest Corvette concepts, however, come with big power claims: the CX.R VGT has a conceptual output of 900 hp from its V8 engine, which combines with electric motors for a total of 2,000 hp. On the other hand, the standard CX Concept makes 2,000 hp via batteries and electric motors. Not quite on par with the most powerful production cars ever, but pretty close nonetheless.
Stretching the imagination
The Corvette CX and CX.R VGT aren't production models; they're concept vehicles, but that doesn't mean that nothing we see here will ever make it into production. Along with design exercises like the California Corvette, the two CX vehicles are meant to inspire future Corvette models. Given that one is an EV and one has a V8, it's not hard to speculate that this could be an indicator of future powerplant plans for the Corvette.
The CX.R VGT gets its power from a twin-turbocharged 2.0-liter V8 that revs to 15,000 rpm. The current Corvette's naturally aspirated V8 is much larger at 6.2 liters. Even the twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood of the 1,064-hp ZR1 is significantly larger at 5.5 liters. This concept's small V8 could signal a reduction in displacement for future Corvettes, or at least open the door to that possibility, though Chevy has said nothing official to that effect.
Then there's the CX. The CX concept is all-electric, with four motors and a large 90-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. One motor per wheel would mean ultra-fast launches, and the overall 2,000-hp rating would, of course, translate into some pretty impressive top-speed runs. We've already got the electrified (and Z06-beating) Corvette E-Ray, so it's not impossible to imagine a world where Chevy offers both a gas-powered Corvette and a Corvette EV.
Design details that go beyond power
More than just some impressive power specs, the concept models offer some interesting glimpses into the tech and interior details that could potentially come to the Corvette. The CX's opening cockpit canopy isn't likely to hit production, but the sleek windshield could guide future Corvette design. The CX also has a vacuum fan system that pulls air in through the bodywork to increase downforce. This could signal the future inclusion of ultra-modern active aero, especially on higher-end versions of the Corvette. The cabin also includes details like raw carbon fiber, milled aluminum, and suede upholstery, all welcome additions to any upscale racecar-inspired interior.
GM created digital versions of the CX and CX.R VGT alongside the real-world concept cars, and both will eventually feature in "Gran Turismo 7." So, until the concepts debut in-game, or either of these powertrains make it to a real-world Corvette, we'll just have to imagine what it's like to drive a 2,000-hp Corvette.