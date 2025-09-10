What Is The Horsepower Of Chevy's Corvette CX & CX.R Concept Cars?

It's been six years since Chevrolet unveiled its first mid-engined Corvette, and several unique and powerful versions of the American sports car have hit the road over those years. There was the hybrid E-Ray, the seriously swift Z06, and the record-breaking Corvette ZR1 and ZR1X with their wild four-digit power figures. Even with all that power and performance available at present, Chevy feels like there's still more to give — especially when it comes to potential future Corvette models.

The Corvette CX and CX.R Vision Gran Turismo (VGT) give us a small glimpse of what's possible for future Corvettes. The two concept versions of Chevy's flagship sports car were revealed at Monterey Car Week in August 2025 (more specifically, at The Quail) with very different powertrain concepts. They're part of a series of concept cars based on the Corvette, following sleek designs like the California Corvette that debuted back in July.

These latest Corvette concepts, however, come with big power claims: the CX.R VGT has a conceptual output of 900 hp from its V8 engine, which combines with electric motors for a total of 2,000 hp. On the other hand, the standard CX Concept makes 2,000 hp via batteries and electric motors. Not quite on par with the most powerful production cars ever, but pretty close nonetheless.