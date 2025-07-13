This Is The Most HP Ever In A Production Car

Within the automotive industry, tech moves fast. It doesn't seem so long ago that we were all gobsmacked by the Veyron's immense 1,001 horsepower W16 engine. That quad-turbocharged W16 allowed the Bugatti to propel itself to speeds north of 250 mph, finally shattering the Mclaren F1's long standing top speed record. However, fast-forward to today, and there is no shortage of 1,000-horsepower cars on sale. They are no longer seven-figure hypercars either, with four-door EVs such as the Porsche Taycan and Lucid Air now sporting four-figure outputs.

In order to stand out in 2025 and beyond, a whole heap more power is required, and that's exactly what one small and exclusive Swedish automaker has done, by creating the most powerful production car in the world — the Koenigsegg Gemera. Motivating the wheels of Koenigsegg's Gemera is a complex powertrain, consisting of a hot vee V8 engine, or an HV8, and the brand's own Dark Matter electric motor.

The result is a mind-blowing 2,300 horsepower, plus 2,750 newton-meters or torque — roughly 2,028 lb-ft. For a production vehicle, this is a new world record, and 2.3 times greater than what the aforementioned Bugatti stole column inches with when the Veyron dropped around 20 years ago. As impressive as the Gemera's output is, the Koenigsegg's real party piece is something else entirely.