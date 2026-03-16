These Popular Used Car Brands Earned Consumer Reports' Worst Reliability Rankings

Buying a used car can be a great way to reduce one's outlay. In some instances, you could even potentially get a nicer, better-equipped, or more powerful car than you would otherwise when buying new. Sure, you'll lose out on some niceties, such as the great warranties that brands like Hyundai and Mitsubishi offer, but that may be a small price to pay if you can get a car you really like for the same price as something you would otherwise only tolerate.

While that may seem appealing, the used-car market can be a minefield. While there are plenty of brands that make solid, reliable used cars available for under $15,000, there are also plenty of automakers that one should try and avoid on the used market. This isn't necessarily because they make bad cars; however, their older offerings have a tendency to be unreliable and generally hard to live with.

The question, though, is how one knows which brands to consider and which to steer clear of. That's where Consumer Reports (CR) comes into the picture. The long-running nonprofit's used car reliability ranking names the most — and least — dependable automakers, with the brands ranked based on a survey of CR members with cars from the model years 2016 to 2021. This made for a reasonable sample size of over 140,000 vehicles, so we think the outlet's findings are at least well worth taking into account when going vehicle shopping. Here are the five least reliable used car brands based on the survey's results.