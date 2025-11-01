According to the 2023 Tesla Impact Report, batteries in the Model 3 and the Model Y lose about 15% of capacity after 200,000 miles. During the same time, the Model S and the Model X are reported to loose 12%. This means that the standard range Model 3, with its EPA-estimated 321 miles of range, is supposed to lose approximatelly 48 miles of range after 200,000 miles. However, it seems that some Tesla owners are losing more range than expected. Here's what they say.

A YouTube video by What's Inside? Family shows a seven-year-old Tesla Model X that lost 32% of its range after 105,000 miles. Tesla Model Y owners have also noted average battery losses of 4 to 17% over 15,000 to 105,000 miles, with one owner on the Tesla Motors Club Forum reporting a 10% loss on the Model Y Performance after just 52,000 miles/one year. Moreover, most Tesla Model 3 owners reported a more modest initial loss — around 1% to 5% after the first 10,000 to 20,000 miles.

However, with 45,000 to 100,000 miles on the odometer, the loss is typically somewhere between 6% and 12%. This is exactly what one Reddit user reported — a 12% battery degradation on a Model 3 at exactly 100,000 miles. This is almost twice the amount Tesla advertised. Ultimately, knowing how to properly maintain your EV battery is crucial to squeeze the most out of it. Here is everything you need to know on how to do exactly that.