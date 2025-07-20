How To Properly Maintain Your Electric Vehicle's Battery

Keeping your EV battery healthy is not just about good charging practices but all-around care. For example, extreme cold or hot temperatures can upset EV battery chemistry, reducing its range by up to 46%. Therefore, during cold weather, precondition your EV to offer better range and preserve battery health. Just like you would your conventional gas-powered vehicle, park your electric vehicle in a shaded area or indoor parking spot. According to a recent study, warm temperatures may be suitable for EV batteries up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, but when temperatures reach 100 degrees, EV range is impacted by between 17% and 18%. Over time, this may lead to reduced efficiency and lifespan of your electric vehicle's batteries.

While flooring your EV from time to time can pump up the juices in your body, it demands more from the battery. Sudden, hard acceleration or braking causes power spikes — brief surges in the electricity demanded from the battery — which can degrade its health over time. It can also generate excessive heat in the battery, which reduces the system's efficiency and longevity. To protect your EV's components, try to accelerate and brake smoothly whenever possible.

Some EV owners experience range anxiety, and as a result, they only use their electric vehicles occasionally or for short trips. While there's nothing wrong with this, EV owners should note that prolonged idle periods can impact their electric vehicle's battery health and lead to gradual self-discharge. If you have to park your electric vehicle for an extended period of time, initiate long-term storage mode or regularly monitor battery levels. Don't forget to make use of OTA (over-the-air) updates to get the most out of battery management improvements from the manufacturer.