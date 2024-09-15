3 Benefits Of Pre-Conditioning Your Electric Vehicle

Electric vehicles are pretty cool. When you start driving one, you'll notice how quiet, fast, and low maintenance they are compared to cars with internal combustion engines — but let's be honest: as great as EVs are, they're not perfect. It's pretty frustrating when the range suddenly drops or when charging takes much longer than usual.

Advertisement

Now, these issues are not signs that something's wrong with your car, it's more likely to just be your battery reacting to extreme weather. In fact, the data-crunchers at Geotab found that extreme temperatures can reduce your EV's range by more than 40 percent. That's a significant chunk of travel time gone, and it's usually the beginning of range anxiety for many drivers.

But why does this happen? The reason is simple: lithium-ion batteries don't cope well with temperature changes. When the weather gets too hot or too cold, the chemical reactions inside the battery slow down, making it less efficient.

However — and not many EV owners know this — there's a feature called pre-conditioning that preps your car's battery to handle the shift in temperature better. In this article, we'll break down how pre-conditioning works, why it's so important, and how it can possibly cure any range anxiety you may have.

Advertisement