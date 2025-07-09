How To Verify A Used EV's Battery Health Before Buying It

While market demand for new EVs has been dampened thanks to the uncertainty surrounding tariffs, the interest in used EVs has seen a sharp rise. Data from Cox Auto showed a 60.6% increase in used EV sales in April 2025 compared to 12 months earlier, and that increased demand has led to renewed interest in EV battery degradation.

The good news is that modern EV batteries degrade less than their predecessors on average. A 2024 study by Geotab found that the average rate of EV battery degradation is around 1.8% per year, down from 2.3% per year in 2019. The current rate of degradation means that they should remain at healthy levels for around 20 years on average. As automakers continue to refine their battery technology, this degradation might reduce even further for new cars.

The bad news is that it isn't always easy to get an accurate representation of a battery's state of health before you buy a used EV. Tesla is one of the most upfront brands in this regard, letting owners or potential buyers see the estimated battery health via the car's controls app. Prospective buyers can tap Controls, then Service, and then Battery Health to get a readout. A more comprehensive Battery Health Test can also be carried out, but it will take around 24 hours to complete and require the car to be hooked up to a suitably fast home EV charger.