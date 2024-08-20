8 Essential EV Maintenance Tips You Should Know

Instead of a traditional engine, your EV relies on battery packs. Like all batteries, it starts its life cycle at 100 percent. However, your EV's battery life gradually declines in a process known as degradation. Your charging habits play a big role here.

There are three levels of charging, and each affects your battery's health differently. Level 1 charging is the slowest, and Level 2 charging is about 5 times faster, while Level 3, the most powerful, can boost your battery up to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

Level 3 charging is by far the fastest, but using it too often can harm your battery's health. That's because it gradually reduces the battery's capacity, leading to fewer miles per charge and a shorter overall range.

This means you should only use Level 3 charging when you're making stops in between long trips or in emergencies. For everyday use, stick with either Level 1 or Level 2 charging. If you're planning to leave your EV idle for an extended period, try to keep the charge level between 25 percent and 75 percent to maintain the battery's health. Some manufacturers recommend leaving it plugged in, and some say you shouldn't, so make sure to check your manual.

It's always important you follow the manufacturer's instructions, so use a charging station that's compatible with your vehicle. At home, avoid using extension cords and instead have a licensed electrician install a wall charger.

Another thing you should be mindful of is temperature. In cold weather, your battery charges slower and drains faster. To manage this, some EVs offer a pre-conditioning feature to regulate the battery's temperature before charging, which is particularly useful in extreme weather conditions. This feature saves you time and improves your battery's efficiency.