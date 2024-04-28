Why Your Car's A/C Smells Bad (And What You Can Do To Fix It)

Before trying to get rid of the smell coming from your car's A/C unit, it's worth understanding why it's happening, as different aromas point to different issues. It's not uncommon for mildew and mold smells to make their way from your A/C unit, especially for those residing in humid environments. This is often caused by moisture building up in the A/C evaporator over time, resulting in the formation of bacteria. Dust particles can also block the evaporator and cause mold buildup. Similarly, a vinegar-like scent can also be attributed to different kinds of mold along with other potential problems such as a leaking car battery, refrigerant leakage, or strong ozone emissions.

While some of these scents can potentially be eliminated on your own, others are a telltale sign that you'll need professional help. The scent of burning may point to severe problems with your A/C compressor or even electrical shortages. Likewise, the smell of an oil or gas leak will eventually seep through your A/C filter and make themselves readily known. Even a sweet scent coming from your A/C can be cause for concern, as this can be a sign of an antifreeze leak taking place in your system.

Before trying to remedy your car's strange scent, double-check the condition of your A/C evaporator. Leave your A/C on for a while and check if condensation from under the windshield is dripping or if the front passenger footwell carpet is somewhat damp. If neither is occurring, then you know there's an issue.