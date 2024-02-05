6 Tips For Optimizing EV Range In Cold Weather

There's been a massive push for electric vehicles, and more and more people are going the electric route with a Tesla, Prius, or one of the other popular EV models on the market. Thanks to perks like lower fuel costs, zero emissions, and vastly improved cruising ranges, modern-day EVs are a practical solution for many car buyers. But while there's a lot that electric vehicles get right, the one thing that you'll need to be prepared for with an EV is that cold weather can significantly impact your car's range.

While this isn't surprising — all cars lose some efficiency in the cold — it can be a cause for concern with EVs because lower efficiency means lower range. In fact, a recent study by Consumer Reports indicated that an EV's range could drop between 25% and 50% based on the driving conditions and heating preferences.

While there's no way to avoid this if you live in a cold region, the good news is that any range loss is temporary. Additionally, there are multiple things you can do to make this range loss less extreme. Here's a look at a few ways to optimize your EV's range in cold weather.