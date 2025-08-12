Where Are GMC Trucks Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

The majority of GMC trucks are made in the U.S., though "Made in America" doesn't always mean what it once did. GM's historic Flint Assembly factory in Flint, Michigan, is responsible for churning out the heavy-duty Sierra 2500HD and 3500HD models. It's been operational since 1947, and recently just underwent a $150 million upgrade, aimed at accommodating the production of next-gen trucks with mixed-material bodywork and trailering technology.

The light-duty Sierra 1500, on the other hand, rolls out of three different assembly plants, depending on trim and drivetrain — the Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana and GM's assembly complexes in Silao, Mexico, and Ontario, Canada. Models made in Silao are still offered for sale in the U.S., and according to GM, equipment and quality are standard no matter where they're made. Outsourcing is sometimes criticized, and not just for GM. However, in this case, the company's word on quality seems to hold up, with the Silao plant being one of, if not GM's most sophisticated facilities worldwide, producing over 400,000 trucks in 2023 alone.

Other GMC variants, such as the Canyon midsize pickup truck, come out of Wentzville, Missouri, whereas electric models like the GMC Hummer EV are made in GM's dedicated EV facility, Factory ZERO, which straddles two cities: same old Detroit (the home of American muscle cars and big block engines) and Hamtramck. In 2020, GM invested $2.2 billion in this facility as a sign of commitment towards an all-electric future.