9 RAM 1500 Years You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs, According To Drivers

Towards the tail end of the second-generation Dodge Ram 1500, things started to take a downturn for the flagship pickup truck. The years before were much more reliable and trouble-free, which is a little strange, considering most vehicles have their troubles ironed out by the end of a generation's run. A few models stand out, but the first of the worst second-gen Ram 1500s looks to be the 1999 model year.

One issue that the 1999 model year draws a handful of complaints for is the transmission. Difficulty switching gears is common, but abrupt, total failures are the most commonly reported issue on CarComplaints.com. The 46RE automatic is the gearbox that gets the most flak, so be incredibly wary if you're thinking of going for one of these trucks, and make sure the maintenance history has been solid over the years.

But even more troublesome than the transmission for the 1999 Ram 1500 is an issue inside the cabin, more specifically the dashboard cracking. Even owners who take extra care of their cars report that they couldn't do anything to stop the cracks from appearing. It's not an issue that'll stop you from driving, but it certainly won't be nice to look at.