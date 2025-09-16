Is The Chrysler 300 A Reliable Car? This Is What Owners Say

We can't say that all Chrysler 300 owners were smitten by their purchase. Taking a quick look on CarSurvey, across all iterations, we can see that 63% of 300 owners would gladly shop from within the Chrysler range again, while 24% would not. We can only assume the remaining 13% weren't too sure. Of that 24%, some might not be willing to shop at Chrysler again because they find the current range uninspiring, although some will undoubtedly have made the decision based on poor reliability from their 300.

However, the vast majority had nothing but good things to say, calling it "reliable and comfortable," and that not only had it "proven to be very reliable," but also "cheap to run," too. The 300 even attracted glowing reviews from non-domestic markets too, namely from the UK, with owners dubbing it "a mean looking gangster ride" — not exactly reliability based, but still a glowing review in the 300's favor.

Similar messages were conveyed on Edmunds, with one owner of a 2021 example stating there is simply no better car for sale for the price. Others were impressed with both the manufacturing quality and reliability on offer, giving the 300 a rating of 4.6 out of 5 for that particular model year. Other years were very similarly rated. In order to be fair, we must also look at some of the less-satisfied comments, specfically from owners who have endured some of the Chrysler 300's more common problems.