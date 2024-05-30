Common Problems A 2006 Chrysler 300 May Have (And The Cost To Fix Them)
With roots traced back to 1955s Chrysler C-300, a potent performance-oriented luxury car, the 2005 Chrysler 300 freshened up the series. While this model served as a striking re-introduction of a neglected vehicle genre, the 2006 Chrysler 300 offered even more enhancements in the form of additional amenities, paint options, and unique variations. According to Edmunds, 79% of owners, out of 406 reviews, rate the 2006 Chrysler 300, five stars out of five. The automaker had its second-highest sales year in 2006, with 143,647 300s sold, according to Good Car Bad Car.
Unfortunately, some owners didn't have a positive experience and have reported issues with the upscale sedan. This particular production year received four recalls that included two issues with the airbags, a problem with the hydraulic brakes, and a possibility of the vehicle rolling if the parking brake was not engaged. Fortunately, these issues pale in comparison to the deadliest car recalls in history. However, most owners reported issues with the transmission shifting improperly, and electrical issues.
Shifting disruptions make for a rough ride
Nearly 400 2006 Chrysler 300 owners, on RepairPal and several others on Carcomplaints, both reported a stuttering or uncharacteristically harsh shift from one gear to another. The normally smooth ride of the 300 was transformed into an awkward and jerky drive that left many owners frustrated. Some explained, "[The] car won't shift automatically when rpm is high. Engine light on." Others described, "the car shakes/shutters around 40 mph."
There are a few methods of correcting these issues, such as updating the powertrain control module (PCM) and transmission control module (TCM) software, or outright replacing the modules. The transmission control module controls gear shifting, while the powertrain control module is essentially the mind of the car. One owner explained that their dealership replaced the PCM module for $490. However, the average cost for a replacement PCM is as much as $2,000 and a replacement TCM is around $813 plus labor. If you experience this issue, hopefully a software update will correct the problem, as it's a cheaper alternative than outright replacement.
Flickering dash and headlights
While the inside of the 2006 Chrysler 300 is roomy and refined, many owners have described strange behavior with their interior electrical systems. With 149 owners on RepairPal and more on Carcomplaints, report issues like intermittent dash lights, and headlight flickering. These problems are a concern as they are a distraction and potential hazard on the road.
One solution is to bring your 300 to a dealership for a general diagnosis. The problem may be solved by a software update, but only a thorough inspection by a professional will identify the true root cause. If a software update doesn't resolve the issue, there are several other possible culprits that could range anywhere from $125 for a faulty fuse box, upwards of $2,000 to rewire the vehicle.
If the above issues have dissuaded you from opting for an earlier iteration of the sedan, your last chance is the 2023 model. Chrysler is pulling the plug on the 300 after 17 years for a few important reasons.