Common Problems A 2006 Chrysler 300 May Have (And The Cost To Fix Them)

With roots traced back to 1955s Chrysler C-300, a potent performance-oriented luxury car, the 2005 Chrysler 300 freshened up the series. While this model served as a striking re-introduction of a neglected vehicle genre, the 2006 Chrysler 300 offered even more enhancements in the form of additional amenities, paint options, and unique variations. According to Edmunds, 79% of owners, out of 406 reviews, rate the 2006 Chrysler 300, five stars out of five. The automaker had its second-highest sales year in 2006, with 143,647 300s sold, according to Good Car Bad Car.

Unfortunately, some owners didn't have a positive experience and have reported issues with the upscale sedan. This particular production year received four recalls that included two issues with the airbags, a problem with the hydraulic brakes, and a possibility of the vehicle rolling if the parking brake was not engaged. Fortunately, these issues pale in comparison to the deadliest car recalls in history. However, most owners reported issues with the transmission shifting improperly, and electrical issues.