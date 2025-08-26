Which Cars Use A Nag1 Transmission & How Many Speeds Is It?

The Nag1 transmission is a widely used automatic transmission, which has found itself hooked up to an eclectic variety of models. Everything from supercharged Jaguars through to diesel-powered Jeep Grand Cherokees have given the Nag1 a home, although the transmission was originally designed by Mercedes-Benz. This might seem like an odd gaggle of cars to share a transmission, but as Mercedes-Benz's parent company and owner, Daimler AG, merged with the Chrysler Corporation during the mid 1990s, it makes sense that the individual brands would share components like this.

Although variations of the Nag1 do exist, all of them are five-speed units, with the fifth speed being an overdrive with high-speed ratio. For the most part, the Nag1 was used to replace aging four-speed units, and would have been considered a notable leap forward in technology at the time. While the Nag1 isn't without its faults – such as being susceptible to leaks, and a particular sensitivity to transmission fluid quality — it certainly sports plenty of benefits. One primary strong point of the Nag1 is just how versatile it is, a point which can easily be proven by taking a closer look at the cars which made use of this transmission during the late 1990s and early 2000s.