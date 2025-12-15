This Is Considered The Most Disappointing Car Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction
Reviews are an essential part of the car-buying decision, but they can only tell us so much. Even the most thorough review can only offer a short-term snapshot of the car, focusing more on features and performance than long-term satisfaction.
Now, those are all important to consider, of course. If you're shopping for a new car, though, it's just as crucial to have an idea of whether owners are satisfied with a vehicle in the long run — or, failing that, with the automaker. Thankfully, there are resources we can rely on to get an idea of which brands do well here and which have let their customers down: Consumer Reports (CR) and the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).
Both publish annual reports on vehicle owner satisfaction, with CR basing its customer satisfaction ranking on the percentage of respondents who said they would buy the same vehicle again. The ACSI, on the other hand, doesn't disclose how it arrives at its customer satisfaction numbers. It's worth noting, however, that both also polled respondents on various aspects of the ownership experience, including the driving experience, usability, and comfort. Either way, while the methods may differ slightly, putting both together shows that Stellantis-owned Jeep is the most disappointing car brand in 2025.
Jeep ranks poorly, but all Stellantis brands suffer
Jeep places dead last in Consumer Reports' owner satisfaction ranking, with about half of Jeep-owning CR members expressing that they would buy the same model again. That puts it significantly behind GM brands such as Cadillac, GMC, and Chevrolet, and light-years behind class-leader Rivian. The EV manufacturer, for its part, was also one of the most satisfying brands for comfort, usability, and the overall driving experience — no surprises there, given our experience with the second-generation Rivian R1 EVs. In contrast, Jeep didn't even place in the top six of these categories.
The ACSI survey paints a slightly better picture for Jeep, but only just: it was the fourth least satisfying automaker there, ahead only of fellow Stellantis brands Dodge, Chrysler, and Ram (in descending order). All four marques performed worse than in 2024, too, although Jeep's single-point drop was not nearly as bad as Ram's precipitous 10% year-on-year drop in customer satisfaction.
Stellantis' other brands didn't do well in CR's survey, either, although Chrysler and Ram did at least perform noticeably better than Jeep in CR's owner satisfaction rankings. Both still placed lower than the aforementioned GM brands, though, and all were well behind Ford. Chrysler did at least do decently well in terms of owners' satisfaction with cabin storage and usability, but the overall picture is still quite a bleak one for Stellantis. Only time will tell if it'll manage to turn things around by the end of 2026.