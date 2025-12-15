This Is Considered The Most Disappointing Car Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

Reviews are an essential part of the car-buying decision, but they can only tell us so much. Even the most thorough review can only offer a short-term snapshot of the car, focusing more on features and performance than long-term satisfaction.

Now, those are all important to consider, of course. If you're shopping for a new car, though, it's just as crucial to have an idea of whether owners are satisfied with a vehicle in the long run — or, failing that, with the automaker. Thankfully, there are resources we can rely on to get an idea of which brands do well here and which have let their customers down: Consumer Reports (CR) and the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

Both publish annual reports on vehicle owner satisfaction, with CR basing its customer satisfaction ranking on the percentage of respondents who said they would buy the same vehicle again. The ACSI, on the other hand, doesn't disclose how it arrives at its customer satisfaction numbers. It's worth noting, however, that both also polled respondents on various aspects of the ownership experience, including the driving experience, usability, and comfort. Either way, while the methods may differ slightly, putting both together shows that Stellantis-owned Jeep is the most disappointing car brand in 2025.