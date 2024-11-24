These Car Brands Have The Best Warranty On The Market (According To U.S. News)

Car ownership can sometimes be a stressful experience. Anticipating repair costs can be difficult, and many of us depend on our cars for necessities like groceries, work, and medical care. Buying from a famously reliable brand like Toyota can give you peace of mind, and most new car purchases come with a dealer-supported warranty. Extended warranties, which kick in when your factory coverage expires or can be purchased for used cars, don't always pay off for car owners, meaning your best bet is to buy a car with a long coverage period and comprehensive list of covered repairs.

Advertisement

U.S. News recently ranked the current top warranty programs of the nation's automakers. Hyundai, its luxury offshoot Genesis, and Mitsubishi tied for the top spot, while another Hyundai brand, Kia, ranked fourth. The three brands that tied for first place offer essentially the same coverage, while Kia's mileage cap on its roadside assistance program landed it just behind the top three.