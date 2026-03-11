JD Power Has Named Its Most Dependable Large Light-Duty Pickup For 2026
JD Power has released its 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, and it says that the Ram 1500 is the most dependable large light-duty pickup for 2026. This result is something of a triumph for the Ram, which has had plenty of model years that drivers recommend steering clear of in the past.
To reach its verdict, JD Power looked at the number of problems experienced by owners of more than 33,000 2023 model-year vehicles and used that data to rank models based on problems per 100 vehicles (PP100). That meant analyzing over 180 specific problem areas in nine major vehicle categories.
With PP100 scores, lower scores mean better reliability. The Ram 1500 came out ahead of the rest with a lower PP100 score than the Chevrolet Silverado, the Ford F‑150, and the GMC Sierra. That's a change from 2025, when the Silverado and Sierra topped the light-duty pickup category. Despite the Ram 1500's chart-topping performance, Chevy fared better as an overall brand than its pickup-producing rivals Ram, Ford, and GMC: Chevy earned a PP100 score of 178, whereas the others scored 216, 228, and 229, respectively. For the record, JD Power found that Lexus was the most dependable brand overall.
Other reliability trends from JD Power's study
Looking at the big picture, 2026's findings show that long-term vehicle dependability faced more challenges than usual across the industry. Average PP100 scores rose to 204, a two-point increase from 2025 and the highest level recorded since the study was redesigned in 2022. Infotainment systems were one of the biggest culprits. These systems continue to be the cause of the most complaints, accounting for about 57 problems per 100 vehicles. Of those infotainment complaints, issues with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity were the most common.
JD Power's U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study also shows that mass-market vehicles collectively outperformed premium models in 2026, with premium brands averaging 217 PP100 compared with mass-market vehicles' 200 PP100. Electric powertrains also came with more problems than other powertrain types. Of those, plug-in hybrid vehicles recorded the most issues at 281 PP100, followed by battery electric vehicles at 237 PP100 and hybrids at 213 PP100. Gas-powered vehicles performed best overall, averaging 198 PP100.