JD Power Has Named Its Most Dependable Large Light-Duty Pickup For 2026

JD Power has released its 2026 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, and it says that the Ram 1500 is the most dependable large light-duty pickup for 2026. This result is something of a triumph for the Ram, which has had plenty of model years that drivers recommend steering clear of in the past.

To reach its verdict, JD Power looked at the number of problems experienced by owners of more than 33,000 2023 model-year vehicles and used that data to rank models based on problems per 100 vehicles (PP100). That meant analyzing over 180 specific problem areas in nine major vehicle categories.

With PP100 scores, lower scores mean better reliability. The Ram 1500 came out ahead of the rest with a lower PP100 score than the Chevrolet Silverado, the Ford F‑150, and the GMC Sierra. That's a change from 2025, when the Silverado and Sierra topped the light-duty pickup category. Despite the Ram 1500's chart-topping performance, Chevy fared better as an overall brand than its pickup-producing rivals Ram, Ford, and GMC: Chevy earned a PP100 score of 178, whereas the others scored 216, 228, and 229, respectively. For the record, JD Power found that Lexus was the most dependable brand overall.