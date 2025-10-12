Why Does CarPlay Keep Disconnecting Randomly? (And Fixes To Try)

You should start by checking your connection, your settings, and your cable. To even be able to use CarPlay, your phone needs to be updated to the latest version of iOS. Also, make sure to allow CarPlay access on your iPhone's permissions screen. Moreover, your car and your region need to support it. If you use a wired connection, try using a different cable, preferably one from Apple or a different MFi-certified cable.

While at it, make sure to clean both the car's USB port and the connectors on the cable. If you are using a wireless connection, turn on both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and make sure the CarPlay Auto-Join feature is turned on. If the connection keeps dropping, try restarting your phone and your car. Also, make sure to activate Siri if you weren't using it. If the problem persists, go into the phone's CarPlay menu and use the "Forget This Car" option and try setting it all up from the beginning.

If none of these work, check if there are any new firmware updates for your car's infotainment, since some older head units require software updates to maintain CarPlay stability. According to a study published in the IEEE Global Communications Conference, wireless systems inside vehicles can experience interference from nearby Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices. So, if you are using dash cams or wireless charging pads, make sure to check whether disconnecting them will solve the issue.