This Brand Makes The Worst Cars, According To Consumer Reports

To say that one particular brand or company makes the worst cars is a bold statement. After all, labeling a vehicle the best or worst can be very subjective. Some buyers, for example, might be willing to deal with less-than-stellar long-term reliability in exchange for the performance or image you get with a European luxury brand. Others might happily trade performance and excitement for the peace of mind that comes with great reliability.

However, when it comes to objectively ranking current car brands from best to worst by using the same standards, Consumer Reports is hard to beat. CR uses a variety of its test metrics and survey results to compile a regularly updated list of the industry's best and worst brands. The latest version, which includes 31 different brands, has ranked Jeep as the worst of the bunch.

This is a bit disconcerting, given that Jeep is one of America's most storied vehicle brands, with lots of loyal fans and owners. But it's also not a surprising result, given that Jeep has had a lot of well-publicized recall and safety issues recently. The result also shows quite starkly that just because a vehicle is capable or exciting off the showroom floor, it doesn't mean it's necessarily going to be a smart purchase when it comes to long-term ownership satisfaction.