This Is Not A Drill: Stellantis Issues Jeep Plug-In Hybrid Recall Over Fire Risk

If you are the current owner of a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) bearing the Jeep logo, you should know that the brand's parent company Stellantis has issued a recall notice for multiple models in its lineup. The issue is indeed safety related, as some faulty battery cells have reportedly been catching fire in certain models bearing the 4xe designation.

Per a report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), some of the rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs used to power the vehicles may be, "susceptible to separator damage." This is a condition that may lead to a short circuit within that can result in thermal damage and potentially cause a fire. This is not the first time Jeep has issued such a recall. In fact, a similar problem was reported in approximately 154,000 Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe models in 2024.

The recall number has grown considerably for Jeep this go round, with the brand — one of several under the Stellantis umbrella — recalling 320,000 vehicles due to concerns over their batteries. That recall list includes a total of 228,221 Jeep Wrangler 4xes that were manufactured between the 2020 and 2025 model years. The other 91,844 vehicles included in the safety recall are Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models from model years stretching between 2022 and 2026. Here's what you need to do if your Jeep plug-in hybrid vehicle is included in the latest safety recall.