What Does 4xe Mean On A Jeep?
While the Jeep name might be synonymous with its iconic off-roader, the Wrangler, the auto manufacturer makes more than just that rough-and-tumble SUV. Like the Wrangler, many of Jeep's vehicles are prepared to tackle everything the great outdoors has to throw at them, with badges like the special "Trail Rated" specification showing up on several models these days. Fitted with various levels of off-road capability via upgraded suspension, smart four-wheel drive systems, and beefy all-terrain tires, there are lots of Jeeps that can take on some of the toughest obstacles around the world. But modern Jeeps have more than just raw off-road capability.
Jeep's lineup mostly consists of various shapes and sizes of SUVs — with the seriously-capable Jeep Gladiator Rubicon pickup thrown in there for good measure — and some of them get another special badge: 4xe. The 4xe badge (pronounced "four-by-e," like you would say "four-by-four") is available on three different vehicles: the Wagoneer S, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler.
For traditionally gasoline models, 4xe indicates that the models in question have plug-in hybrid powertrains. Depending on your daily commute, it can be a pretty appealing setup, too: In the case of the Wrangler, the 4xe trim makes it more city-friendly, as we found out in our review of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The 4xe badge has also featured on Jeep's new all-electric SUV, the Wagoneer S. Essentially, 4xe means a Jeep vehicle that uses electricity for propulsion, whether via a plug-in hybrid system or battery-powered electric motors.
How the 4xe powertrain works in the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee
In both the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee, the 4xe indicates a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Both models use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 17 kWh battery, with the same output: 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. Those are some big numbers for midsize SUVs like the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee, both of which I have personal experience with, and acceleration is impressive in both. The Wrangler is a bit lighter than the Grand Cherokee, but its all-terrain tires and square shape hurt aerodynamics, so the Grand Cherokee has better fuel economy.
On battery power, the Wrangler can go as far as 21 miles before switching to the gasoline engine. The Grand Cherokee, meanwhile, has an estimated all-electric range of 25 miles. Using both gas and electricity, the EPA estimates that the Wrangler will return 49 mpge combined, while the Grand Cherokee takes it up a notch to 56 mpge combined. Both vehicles can run on gasoline only, letting you go on long road trips without electric power.
If you have a short commute, though, and the ability to charge at home, it could be days or weeks before you put any gas in your Jeep. Silently off-roading using just your Wrangler's battery is a pretty enjoyable experience, too, with nothing to disturb the sounds of nature.
4xe goes full electric with the Wagoneer S
While the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler 4xe models offer the ability to switch between gas and electricity (or use both at the same time), the Wagoneer S is a pure EV. In this case, 4xe refers to the fact that it's a four-wheel drive with electric power. And to clarify, the Wagoneer S is not the same as the Wagoneer, Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer, or Grand Wagoneer L, all of which are powered exclusively by internal combustion. Instead, the Wagoneer S has a 100.5 kWh battery pack along with two electric motors to put out a whopping 600 hp, enough to get it from zero to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. On Launch Edition versions of the Wagoneer S, torque output is 617 lb-ft, while Limited models drop power and torque to a still-healthy 500 hp and 524 lb-ft.
Depending on the model you get (and the tires it comes with), the Wagoneer S has an EPA-rated 262 or 294 miles of electric range — a bit less than some rivals, but still a respectable return. Significantly more targeted at city slickers than the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, the Wagoneer S isn't the type of SUV you'll likely be taking on any off-road adventures, even with the 4xe designation. We've had a go in the new Wagoneer S, though, and it is certainly spacious and premium enough for a large family with discerning tastes.