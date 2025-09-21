What Does 4xe Mean On A Jeep?

While the Jeep name might be synonymous with its iconic off-roader, the Wrangler, the auto manufacturer makes more than just that rough-and-tumble SUV. Like the Wrangler, many of Jeep's vehicles are prepared to tackle everything the great outdoors has to throw at them, with badges like the special "Trail Rated" specification showing up on several models these days. Fitted with various levels of off-road capability via upgraded suspension, smart four-wheel drive systems, and beefy all-terrain tires, there are lots of Jeeps that can take on some of the toughest obstacles around the world. But modern Jeeps have more than just raw off-road capability.

Jeep's lineup mostly consists of various shapes and sizes of SUVs — with the seriously-capable Jeep Gladiator Rubicon pickup thrown in there for good measure — and some of them get another special badge: 4xe. The 4xe badge (pronounced "four-by-e," like you would say "four-by-four") is available on three different vehicles: the Wagoneer S, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler.

For traditionally gasoline models, 4xe indicates that the models in question have plug-in hybrid powertrains. Depending on your daily commute, it can be a pretty appealing setup, too: In the case of the Wrangler, the 4xe trim makes it more city-friendly, as we found out in our review of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The 4xe badge has also featured on Jeep's new all-electric SUV, the Wagoneer S. Essentially, 4xe means a Jeep vehicle that uses electricity for propulsion, whether via a plug-in hybrid system or battery-powered electric motors.