How To Know If Your Jeep Has A Recall Issued
Owning a Jeep comes with the duty of making sure it remains safe and roadworthy. One important aspect of vehicle maintenance is staying informed about recalls. These are official notices issued when safety defects or manufacturing issues are identified by either the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) or the manufacturer. Some of the deadliest recalls in history involved critical components like airbags, brakes, fuel systems, and steering mechanisms — defects that could compromise safety or performance.
When a recall is issued, affected Jeep owners are entitled to free repairs at authorized dealerships, regardless of whether the vehicle is under warranty or has changed ownership. While resolving these issues can help keep passengers safe and avoid accidents, ignoring recalls leads to a higher risk of safety issues, lower resale value, and even result in legal liabilities if a defect leads to harm.
Following the Cherokee's recall over a potential fire risk a while ago, Jeep's recent recalls have affected various models. Some of the most notable include a steering defect in 2021-2023 Grand Cherokee models that could lead to a loss of control and a power transfer unit failure in 2017-2019 Jeep Cherokees that may disengage the drivetrain. Also, recently, a recall was issued for an airbag malfunction in the 2022-2024 Grand Cherokees. These recalls underscore the importance of why Jeep owners need to stay updated and know what to do when their vehicle is recalled. Fortunately, finding out if your Jeep has an active recall is easy: Simply use the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to check directly through Jeep's website, NHTSA, or other third-party services.
Where to Find Your Jeep's VIN
Every Jeep has a unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) that serves as its fingerprint. This 17-character alphanumeric code contains details about the vehicle, including its manufacturer, model year, production plant, and specific features. When a recall is issued, manufacturers and regulatory agencies use the VIN to determine which vehicles are affected. Checking for recalls requires this number, making it an important detail for Jeep owners to locate.
Finding your VIN is simple, as it is placed in multiple locations on your Jeep. One of the most common places is on the dashboard, near the windshield on the driver's side. You can see it by looking through the glass from outside the vehicle. Another location of the VIN is on the driver's side door jamb, where a label with the VIN is affixed to the frame. If you don't have access to the vehicle, you can also find the VIN on documents such as the registration, title, and insurance paperwork.
It's important to keep track of your VIN, as it is crucial for checking recalls, verifying your vehicle's history, and ensuring it receives necessary safety repairs. If you know where to find it, you can quickly check for any recall notices to keep your Jeep safe and compliant with manufacturer updates.
How to Check for Recalls on Your Jeep
Once you have located your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), checking for recalls is simple and can be done using multiple reliable sources. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) offers a free recall lookup tool on its website. Visit nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your 17-character VIN to see if your Jeep has any open recalls quickly. The site details the issue, potential safety risks, and the next steps for obtaining necessary repairs.
Another effective way to check for recalls is through Jeep's official Mopar website. Mopar, the official service provider for Jeep vehicles, offers a recall lookup tool. Simply enter your VIN to view any active recalls. You can also sign in to your Mopar account to get additional information, service records, and updates specific to your Jeep. Additionally, third-party services like Carfax and AutoCheck allow you to check for recalls while providing vehicle history reports. This information is useful when buying a used Jeep.
For a direct approach, you can contact your local Jeep dealership and provide your VIN over the phone or in person. Dealerships have access to the latest manufacturer recall information. In addition to verifying if your Jeep needs a recall-related repair, they can also schedule immediate maintenance.