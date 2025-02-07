How To Know If Your Jeep Has A Recall Issued

Owning a Jeep comes with the duty of making sure it remains safe and roadworthy. One important aspect of vehicle maintenance is staying informed about recalls. These are official notices issued when safety defects or manufacturing issues are identified by either the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) or the manufacturer. Some of the deadliest recalls in history involved critical components like airbags, brakes, fuel systems, and steering mechanisms — defects that could compromise safety or performance.

When a recall is issued, affected Jeep owners are entitled to free repairs at authorized dealerships, regardless of whether the vehicle is under warranty or has changed ownership. While resolving these issues can help keep passengers safe and avoid accidents, ignoring recalls leads to a higher risk of safety issues, lower resale value, and even result in legal liabilities if a defect leads to harm.

Following the Cherokee's recall over a potential fire risk a while ago, Jeep's recent recalls have affected various models. Some of the most notable include a steering defect in 2021-2023 Grand Cherokee models that could lead to a loss of control and a power transfer unit failure in 2017-2019 Jeep Cherokees that may disengage the drivetrain. Also, recently, a recall was issued for an airbag malfunction in the 2022-2024 Grand Cherokees. These recalls underscore the importance of why Jeep owners need to stay updated and know what to do when their vehicle is recalled. Fortunately, finding out if your Jeep has an active recall is easy: Simply use the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to check directly through Jeep's website, NHTSA, or other third-party services.

