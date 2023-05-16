Some Jeep Cherokee Models Recalled Over Fire Risk, Owners Encouraged To Park Outside

According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), upwards of 132,099 Jeep Cherokees from the 2014-2016 model years with a power liftgate are being recalled for a potential fire risk.

The power liftgate module, also called the PLGM, could potentially short out and cause a fire even if the vehicle is off. Jeep owners are encouraged to park their Cherokees outside until a fix has been found. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported to the NHTSA related to the potential fire risk.

NHTSA documentation states that reports of the power liftgate malfunction date back to July of 2017 and are as recent as January of this year. It has been under official investigation by the administration since January of last year. Earlier this month, FCA US (also known as Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep) decided it would issue a recall on all the Cherokees that potentially had the defect.