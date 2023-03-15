Honda And Acura Recall Almost 450,000 Cars And SUVs Over Seatbelt Flaw
Japanese automaker Honda is recalling a large number of its most popular models over front seat belts which may not latch properly, failing to restrain drivers and passengers in the event of a crash. This recall will affect approximately 448,000 vehicles in the United States and Canada, including sedans, SUVs, and one model from Honda's luxury brand Acura. The vehicles under recall are:
- 2018-2019 Honda Accord
- 2018-2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2017-2020 Honda CR-V
- 2019 Honda Insight
- 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2019-2020 Acura RDX.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Honda has "received 301 warranty claims related to the issue between March 22, 2019 and January 16, 2023," though no injuries or casualties have been reported as related to the recall.
Honda started an internal investigation in June 2019 after noticing an uptick in warranty claims, and has developed a specialized tool to test for the defect. All of the potentially faulty buckles were produced by a vendor in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Notices will be mailed, or you can check online
Per Honda's official recall notice: "The seat belt buckle channel for the driver and front passenger seat belts were manufactured out of specification, causing interference between the buckle channel and the release button. With continuous use, the buckle channel surface coating may deteriorate over time, and the release button may shrink against the channel at low temperatures, increasing friction. This can result in issues with the seat belt buckle latching."
Honda will begin mailing notifications to owners on April 17. Owners may then take their vehicles to an authorized Honda (or Acura) dealership to have the front seat belt buckle release buttons replaced or, if necessary, the entire buckle assembly.
Owners who don't want to wait to be notified can learn if their specific vehicles are involved in the recall by visiting the Honda or Acura recall sites, or by calling (888) 234-2138. Lastly, owners of vehicles affected by the Honda recall who already paid for a similar repair out-of-pocket, prior to the recall being announced, will be eligible to have those funds reimbursed.