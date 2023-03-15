Honda And Acura Recall Almost 450,000 Cars And SUVs Over Seatbelt Flaw

Japanese automaker Honda is recalling a large number of its most popular models over front seat belts which may not latch properly, failing to restrain drivers and passengers in the event of a crash. This recall will affect approximately 448,000 vehicles in the United States and Canada, including sedans, SUVs, and one model from Honda's luxury brand Acura. The vehicles under recall are:

2018-2019 Honda Accord

2018-2019 Honda Accord Hybrid

2017-2020 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda Insight

2018-2020 Honda Odyssey

2019-2020 Acura RDX.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Honda has "received 301 warranty claims related to the issue between March 22, 2019 and January 16, 2023," though no injuries or casualties have been reported as related to the recall.

Honda started an internal investigation in June 2019 after noticing an uptick in warranty claims, and has developed a specialized tool to test for the defect. All of the potentially faulty buckles were produced by a vendor in Auburn Hills, Michigan.