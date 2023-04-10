Porsche Carrera GT Recalled Due To Suspension Issues

Fortunately, no injuries or crashes have been reported relating to the issue as of yet. Porsche became aware of the issue back in 2019 when an owner was getting their Carrera GT worked on at a service center. After a long series of tests by Porsche, it was discovered that the affected components, when exposed to road salt and mechanical stresses, could fail due to corrosion earlier than expected. The NHTSA recall advisory states that Porsche is calling for the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

It's worth noting that not only is the Carrera GT a hyper-exclusive car with only 1,270 having left the factory and 604 sold to North America by the production end in 2006, but it's also extremely fast with a top speed of 205 miles per hour. You don't want your suspension to fail at that speed. As part of the recall, the NHTSA said that Porsche will inspect each and every one of the 489 Carrera GTs affected by the recall for corrosion protection issues. As of now, there is no remedy part available given the rarity of the car and subsequent parts, but Porsche will notify owners when the part becomes available.