The 10 Worst Smartphones Of All Time

Smartphones are incredible inventions that have changed daily life for people the world over. We have seen the widespread adoption of them from the busiest streets in Manhattan to remote and isolated mountain villages. They have opened up opportunities to have information and communication at a fingertip's length, in ways inconceivable just a decade or two before and today they are seen to be indispensable parts of daily life.

While some advanced cellular phones with multiple abilities and features existed before it came along, the iPhone is widely considered to be the most important smartphone of all time. With its total touch screen operation, integration of a completely internet-focused operating system, and ability to modify it by adding and deleting software, also known as apps, the iPhone was, at a minimum, a trendsetter. The iPhone's history is full of industry-transforming moments, good and bad — but important in any case.

But the iPhone isn't the only important smartphone — over the years we have been treated to a plethora of smartphone models of varying forms and functions, some far more important than others (for better or for worse). While the smartphone has surely enhanced our life, some of these models have been a disaster to live with. From terrible interfaces to awful build quality, any number of bad decisions can make a smartphone feel kind of dumb. Here are ten of the most notoriously flawed (otherwise known as Some Of The Worst) smartphones of all time.

Keep in mind — this list is subjective, not objective, and is thusly filled to the brim with the opinions of its writers. As you'll see, some companies fixed their issues and came through their messes victorious — others simply crashed out completely.