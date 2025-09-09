This Chinese Company Wants To Bring The Blackberry Back

In the realm of mobile devices, there is hardly a name that evokes a sense of nostalgia and a bittersweet "what could've been" thought as BlackBerry does. A brand that was once a staple among professionals and a tech aspiration for the rest, the Canadian company failed to adap following the revolution that came with the iPhone. The brand attempted to reinvent itself a few times in the aftermath, but it finally abandoned its mobile ambitions in 2022. Three years later, a generally unknown Chinese company named Zinwa is attempting to revive one of the last "true" BlackBerry phones by giving it a Frankenstein treatment.

Zinwa is essentially taking the classic phone and attempting to install Android on it while also retrofitting it with modern hardware. These limited units of reengineered BlackBerry Q20 phones will be sold under the name Zinwa Q25 Pro. Zinwa is, expectedly, trying to fill that performance gap and the resource demands of modern-age Android apps by giving a brain transplant to the discontinued phone.

Now, you can get your hands on this unique phone two ways. First, you can buy the whole device at $420 a pop. Alternatively, if you already have a BlackBerry Classic, aka Q20, eating dust in a drawer, you can buy Zinwa's Q25 Pro set that costs $320. The bundle includes a new motherboard with faster silicon, a better camera module, and a battery pack. Zinwa says it will ship the kit in September this year.