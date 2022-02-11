The New BlackBerry Phone Is Apparently Dead Again

As reported by CrackBerry founder Kevin Michaluk and confirmed by the folks at Android Police, the BlackBerry 5G dream is dead. "Dead as of yesterday," Michaluk wrote in a post on the CrackBerry forums. "Time to move on CrackBerry fam. Confirmed from multiple sources."

This project was canceled before any of us got even a taste of the device. As Android Police notes, no images of the 5G BlackBerry have ever been shared – not even renders of what OnwardMobility expected the phone to look like. When it first announced the device, OnwardMobility said that it would be Android-based with a physical keyboard and that it would offer a suite of secure apps for business and security-minded users, so it certainly planned to check the boxes the BlackBerry faithful would expect.

Beyond that description, though, nothing about the phone itself ever materialized. It's hard to know how far along in development OnwardMobility was when BlackBerry canceled its license, and because of that, we don't know what the fate of the company will be. One of the possibilities Android Police presents is that OnwardMobility could try to salvage the development it's already put toward this phone and release it without BlackBerry branding, but without confirmation, the company's future is up in the air.