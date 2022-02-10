The Real Reason That Wi-Fi Is Banned In This American Town
Fast Wi-Fi is increasingly an expectation in American cities and towns. According to HighSpeedInternet.com, the average Wi-Fi speed across the country is 99.3 Mbps – plenty fast enough to stream movies in HD and download small files relatively quickly. Combined with the proliferation of cellular networks, U.S. residents are able to connect to the internet both nearly everywhere they go.
Green Bank, West Virginia, is an exception to the rule. The tiny town of about 182 full-time residents sits in a lush valley south of Monongahela National Forest. Here, in the rural Allegheny Mountains, the hustle and bustle of city life are all but forgotten. The town hosts but a few restaurants and shops, mostly within its small town center. The nearby Green Bank Observatory is lined with hiking trails easily routable via HikingProject. The observatory is among the region's top employers, with 100 full-time employees and an additional 40 during the busy summer season – nearly the population of the entire town.
Why Wi-Fi is banned in Green Bank, West Virginia
It's this same observatory that prevents the town from having legal access to Wi-Fi. The Green Bank Observatory is home to the massive Green Bank Telescope, operated by the National Science Foundation since 1957. This site is among the most important places in the United States for studying what lies beyond the reaches of our planet.
The telescope, along with other scientific equipment at the observatory, detects faint signals from outer space, according to Popular Mechanics. Because of the sensitive nature of the equipment, distracting signals such as those produced by Wi-Fi networks are banned in the town, as part of a 13,000-square-mile National Radio Quiet Zone.
Washingtonian reports that residents of Green Bank also cannot use cell phones or other forms of modern technology that could disrupt the work of the telescope. The remote nature of the town, and the ease of falling "off the grid" here, have made Green Bank a hot spot – pun intended – for technophobes looking to distance themselves from the digital era.
For the rest of us, the region may make a difficult destination for a hiking trip. Not in the least because your smartphone's routing system can't guide you through the winding country roads surrounding Green Bank in order to find the trailhead.