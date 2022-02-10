The Real Reason That Wi-Fi Is Banned In This American Town

It's this same observatory that prevents the town from having legal access to Wi-Fi. The Green Bank Observatory is home to the massive Green Bank Telescope, operated by the National Science Foundation since 1957. This site is among the most important places in the United States for studying what lies beyond the reaches of our planet.

The telescope, along with other scientific equipment at the observatory, detects faint signals from outer space, according to Popular Mechanics. Because of the sensitive nature of the equipment, distracting signals such as those produced by Wi-Fi networks are banned in the town, as part of a 13,000-square-mile National Radio Quiet Zone.

Washingtonian reports that residents of Green Bank also cannot use cell phones or other forms of modern technology that could disrupt the work of the telescope. The remote nature of the town, and the ease of falling "off the grid" here, have made Green Bank a hot spot – pun intended – for technophobes looking to distance themselves from the digital era.

For the rest of us, the region may make a difficult destination for a hiking trip. Not in the least because your smartphone's routing system can't guide you through the winding country roads surrounding Green Bank in order to find the trailhead.