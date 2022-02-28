This High-Tech Downlight Wants To Fix Your Bad WiFi

Pretty soon we could use lights to connect wirelessly to the internet. At least, that seems to be the pitch behind pureLiFi's newest product. The company demonstrated the LiFi@Home ecosystem as part of Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, and it could open the door to fixing a lot of the bandwidth problems that we deal with in our homes on a daily basis.

According to a press release for the product, pureLiFi wants to help mitigate the issues that we're seeing with WiFi right now. While advancements like 5G and WiFi 6 are great, pureLiFi believes that we'll continue to see an overloading of bandwidth in our homes as we add more connected devices. The solution, then, is to add a device that doesn't create additional interference.

"LiFi is the key to unlocking the next generation of connected experiences in an ecosystem where WiFi and 5G alone are not enough," Alistair Banham, CEO of pureLiFi, wrote in a statement. "What we've demonstrated here for the first time is how simple it is to bring LiFi into consumer environments. We've done all the hard work to make LiFi easy to integrate and simple to get started."