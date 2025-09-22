13 Of The Most Powerful Sedans Ever Made, Ranked By Horsepower

Sedans are generally quite practical vehicles. They have four doors, seat four or five people, and offer decent luggage space. But practicality isn't exactly exciting. Car makers know this, and the past decade or so has seen a proliferation of high-powered sedans boasting power numbers that would make a '90s supercar green with envy. The rise of EVs has pushed this race to extremes, too, making 1,000-hp sedans seem almost mundane compared to just a few years ago.

Sure, not all of these burly, big-power sedans will offer the same finely-honed driving experience of a two-seater sports car or hot hatch, but they offer plenty of thrills of their own, especially when you put your foot on the throttle. Whether you're lucky enough to be shopping for a powerful sedan or are just curious as to how crazy four-door power numbers have gotten over the past few years, we've assembled a list of 13 sedans — gas, PHEV, and EV — that can transport a small family and rip your face off at the same time.

A quick note before we start: Some of these models, such as the Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan, have several variants that could make the list. However, we're limiting it to one version per nameplate for the sake of variety.