Where Are Bentleys Made And Who Owns The Company Today?

Bentley has always carried a certain mystique for luxury, speed, and that unmistakable British charm. But for all the prestige and history tied to the name, there's still some confusion about where these high-end cars actually come from and who's calling the shots behind the scenes today.

Most Bentleys are built in Crewe, England, where the company's main factory has been producing high-end cars for decades. While the heart of production is firmly in the UK, some body shells and components come from other places within the Volkswagen Group, like Zwickau in Germany, which supplies the bodies for the Bentayga SUV.

When it comes to ownership, Bentley has been under the Volkswagen Group banner since 1998, and is only one of the six car brands the company owns. In 2021, Audi, another VW brand, took over Bentley's management and moved it to the Brand Group Progressive a year later. That means Audi oversees Bentley alongside brands like Lamborghini and Ducati, while VW remains the parent company at the top level. This shift aligns Bentley directly with Audi's electrification and luxury strategy, giving it access to shared platforms and engineering know-how as it transitions toward a fully electric lineup.