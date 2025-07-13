12 Mini Military Aircraft You Might Not Have Known Existed

Commercial vehicles come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes that cater to different needs and budgets. Smaller cars are more fuel efficient and less expensive, whereas larger trucks can haul more cargo and take more punishment. Kind of obvious when you think about it, and the same logic can apply to military vehicles, including aircraft.

When you think about small vehicles utilized in a combat setting, you probably jump to speedy military drones like the MQ-1B Predator. Except they aren't as small as you might imagine. Yes, MQ-1Bs are only 27 feet long, which is around half the length of an F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, but military engineers have experimented with aircraft designs that are even smaller than the Predator drone. Most, if not all, of these ideas never made it to the battlefield, but they still were legitimate attempts to cram jet, plane, and helicopter technology into tiny packages.

Unlike the Predator drone, most of these attempts have fallen through the cracks of history for one reason or another. Perhaps military engineers worked on these ideas long ago. Perhaps the designs were so unusual that our memories had difficulty holding a firm grasp on them. Regardless of the hows and whys, they all had two things in common: They were small, and they were aircraft. Read on to learn more about some obscure attempts to make miniaturized military hardware.