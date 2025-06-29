How Many Bombs Can A B-2 Bomber Carry & How Fast Can One Fly?
The B-2 bomber is one of the most iconic, striking, and technologically advanced planes in the United States Air Force's (USAF) arsenal. Since it first emerged into public view on 22 November 1988, the aircraft has been turning heads with its low-profile flying wing design. The B-2 officially entered service with the USAF a few years later in 1993 and didn't have to wait long to prove its combat effectiveness, playing a leading role in Operation Allied Force in March 1999. During this campaign, the B-2 destroyed 33% of all Serbian targets during the first eight weeks of the operation — a task it achieved despite flying non-stop from its base in Whiteman, Missouri. More recently, the B-2 bomber also dropped a devastating 30,000-pound bunker buster bomb on Iranian targets. And again, this was an attack launched from the U.S.
For the curious-minded, missions like these prompt a couple of questions. Just how fast can a B-2 fly, given the distances they have to cover? And how many bombs can they carry to their target? In the first case, the USAF only lists the bomber's speed as being "high-subsonic," but some believe it to be about 628 mph. The bomber's capacity, on the other hand, largely depends on the type of ordnance. The B-2 has a payload of 40,000 pounds, so it can carry dozens of smaller bombs or a few larger ones. For example, a single 30,000-bunker buster would take up most of its capacity. The next section looks at this in more detail.
Filling up a 40,000-pound payload
As noted, the B-2 bomber supports a total payload of 40,000 pounds. The total number of bombs it can carry is therefore largely dependent on the size of the bombs in question. For instance, in the case of the 30,000-pound bunker buster, the answer is one. However, this is only one of many different types of bombs it can carry. At the lower end of the scale is the MK-82 general purpose bomb, which weighs 500 pounds. The B-2 can carry 80 such examples. The B-2 is also certified for several nuclear bombs, including the B-61 bomb, which weighs 825 pounds. Pure arithmetic fails us, here, though, as the plane is only listed as being able to carry 16 B-61s.
Another munition that the B-2 has dropped in anger is the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), recently used in the Israel-Iran conflict. Essentially, this is a smart tail that can turn a traditional bomb into a guided bomb. The B-2 bomber has room for 12 JDAMs. The JDAM was also one of the weapon systems used by the B-2 during Operation Allied Force, where B-2s dropped over 600 JDAMs on Yugoslavia. In short, the number of bombs a B-2 can carry will depend largely on the type of mission and the weapons needed to achieve its goals.
Built for reach, not speed
Despite the B-2 being one of America's best stealth bombers, it is not a Mach-rated aircraft. Official acknowledgement only pegs its top speed at "high-subsonic," making the B-2 more of a marathon runner than a sprinter. But what a marathon runner. With a range of 6,000 nautical miles without refuelling, and the option of mid-air refuelling, the B-2 can fly anywhere on the planet, drop its payload, and return to base without ever having to land.
Effectively, B-2 missions can be of epic length. The recent attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities are a prime example of the reach of these aircraft. During this mission, the planes involved were airborne for about 36 hours. The bombers departed their base in Missouri at 00:01 EDT and reached their targets at 18:40 EDT, before flying straight back.
However, as impressive as this feat is — and it undoubtedly is — it isn't the longest mission ever undertaken by a B-2 bomber. This honor goes to the B-2s that took part in Operation Enduring Freedom, the campaign against the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of 9/11. This operation featured the longest bombing mission ever flown, lasting 44 hours, and all six B-2s that participated in the operation flew more than 40 hours. The B-2 might not be the fastest plane in the USAF, but that isn't the point. This is an aircraft that can cross oceans, strike its target, and return home in a single mission.