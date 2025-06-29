How Many Bombs Can A B-2 Bomber Carry & How Fast Can One Fly?

The B-2 bomber is one of the most iconic, striking, and technologically advanced planes in the United States Air Force's (USAF) arsenal. Since it first emerged into public view on 22 November 1988, the aircraft has been turning heads with its low-profile flying wing design. The B-2 officially entered service with the USAF a few years later in 1993 and didn't have to wait long to prove its combat effectiveness, playing a leading role in Operation Allied Force in March 1999. During this campaign, the B-2 destroyed 33% of all Serbian targets during the first eight weeks of the operation — a task it achieved despite flying non-stop from its base in Whiteman, Missouri. More recently, the B-2 bomber also dropped a devastating 30,000-pound bunker buster bomb on Iranian targets. And again, this was an attack launched from the U.S.

For the curious-minded, missions like these prompt a couple of questions. Just how fast can a B-2 fly, given the distances they have to cover? And how many bombs can they carry to their target? In the first case, the USAF only lists the bomber's speed as being "high-subsonic," but some believe it to be about 628 mph. The bomber's capacity, on the other hand, largely depends on the type of ordnance. The B-2 has a payload of 40,000 pounds, so it can carry dozens of smaller bombs or a few larger ones. For example, a single 30,000-bunker buster would take up most of its capacity. The next section looks at this in more detail.