What Makes The 30,000-Pound Bunker Buster Bomb So Devastating

In the wake of conflict between Israel and Iran, the topic of so-called "bunker-buster" munitions has come up. Reportedly, vital parts of Iran's nuclear development activity take place in mountainous regions underground. If Israel needed to inflict any meaningful damage, it would need bunker busters. The biggest of which is the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. NPR notes that a lot about the specific bomb is classified, and it, supposedly, never been used in combat.

From what the United States Air Force is willing to divulge, the GPS-guided bomb is 20.5 feet long and "designed to penetrate up to 200 feet underground before exploding." The entire bomb weighs 30,000 pounds with the bulk of the weight being taken up by a hardened penetrator designed to punch through concrete, rock, or otherwise hardened targets. The actual explosive charge is 5,300 pounds. The specific composition of the penetrator is not information that is available to the public. However, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency noted in a report from 2008 that it was developed to be "ten times more powerful than the U.S. Air Force's current weapon, the BLU-109." The BLU-109, another bunker buster uses a steel penetrator built into the case of the bomb.