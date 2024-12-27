What Does GPS Stand For And How Exactly Does It Work?

Many of us take navigation for granted; when we're lost, we simply pull out our phones and open Google Maps to find where we are. You could even ask Siri to give you directions if you don't want to be bothered getting your iPhone out of your pocket.

You don't need Wi-Fi or a mobile data connection to find your location, either. As long as your phone has a pre-loaded map of your area, it can accurately place you anywhere on Earth so long as you can see the sky. So, whether you're walking in an urban jungle, trekking through the woods, climbing a mountain, sailing the seas, or even soaring through the sky at 35,000 feet, your phone can tell you where you are.

This technological marvel that allows us to find our way around is powered by GPS, and it's available in every smartphone, many tablets, several car models, and even smartwatches. But what exactly is GPS, and how does it know where you are?