3 Military Inventions That You Might Use Daily

It's difficult to envision in today's connected society, but there was a time when the internet didn't exist. Without some remarkable scientists working with the DOD back in 1969, you might not be reading this article. Methods of communication and the amount of data computers could process was a limiting factor that the brilliant minds of the US Department of Defense wanted to remedy. Yes, you could ring a colleague on the phone, but wouldn't it be great if you could easily exchange substantial amounts of data? Information exchange was especially vital for research departments in academia, government, and military contracting companies. Computers were already impractically huge, taking up an enormous amount of space, so wouldn't it be beneficial to link them together for more processing power rather than make them even larger?

Advertisement

It's from these ideas that ARPANET (Advanced Research Projects Agency Network) was born and it made networking between computers and large-scale data sharing possible. Initially, the system was only able to connect one computer to another, but as the technology was refined, more and more network connections were made. It also made targeting more challenging for an enemy who sought to destroy communications. Once multiple computers were networked over ARPANET, there was no longer a sole command center capable of crippling communications and capabilities if destroyed. This was just the beginning of the evolution of the internet that led to where the technology is today.