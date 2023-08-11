Military Technology That's Way Overhyped

Psychological warfare is a huge aspect of, well, warfare. If the enemy thinks you have the upper hand, they're going to have a hard time overcoming that self-imposed handicap and fighting back. Fewer things put the fear into troops' hearts more than thinking they are going up against a new piece of technology they can't counter. Usually, the destructive power of these devices is as obvious as a gunshot, but sometimes, a military is instead firing blanks.

Almost every piece of military tech is designed to improve combat efficacy. Sometimes it's a gun that shoots around corners without exposing the wielder, other times it's a vehicle that fires actual lasers. Weapons like these change how wars are fought, but not every military invention is as useful — or usable at all. For instance, the U.S. military tried creating a camo pattern that could let soldiers blend into any environment. On the surface, universal camoflage sounds like an incredible invention that would only be possible in video games, partially because a such a suit was a major feature or gimmick of "Metal Gear Solid 4." But when the military gave it a try, it turned out the naysayers were right. It didn't work.

But the universal camo pattern was far from the only military invention that couldn't live up to the hype — there are many more examples.