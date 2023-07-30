8 Of The Best Golf GPS Apps For Android And iPhone
The game of golf has changed a lot since its establishment at St. Andrews, Scotland, thanks to numerous technological advancements. Traditional wood shafted clubs have given way to cutting-edge tools such as graphite and composite shafts, drones, advanced range finders, and GPS applications. These modern technologies accurately track scores and performance on the course and even capture shots that veer off into the woods.
In today's golfing landscape, a wide array of apps is available to enhance the golfing experience, many of which are compatible with Android devices, iPhones, and smartwatches. Some of these apps are must-haves for every golfer and come equipped with a wide range of features, benefits, and functionality.
We're taking the guesswork out of the equation by testing and giving you the scoop on eight of the best golf GPS apps for Android and iPhone. We've tested them for functionality, ease of use, software stability, and any other additional features they may have. Whether you're doing research for a tournament or just looking to improve your skills, these golf GPS apps can help take a few strokes off your game.
Golf GPS Rangefinder: Golf Pad
Golf Pad's GPS app stands out as one of the most comprehensive and feature-rich golf apps available today. It delivers an exceptional experience by offering everything a golfer could want. The GPS tracking feature is highly accurate, providing precise distances for every level of the hole and presenting aerial views of over 40,000 courses.
With the Golf Pad app, keeping score is effortless as it serves as a virtual scorecard for up to four other golfers. Updating scores is as simple as pressing a button. The app goes beyond GPS tracking and can utilize your phone's camera as a fairly accurate range finder, giving you exact distances to the pin. Moreover, it boasts a tournament mode that adheres to USGA rules by disabling any extraneous features.
Golf Pad also offers engaging social features. Users can live stream their game to friends or followers, allowing viewers to witness their shot progress in real-time. The app also facilitates the creation of tournaments for friendly competitions against friends and family. The entire tracking process is a breeze, with everyone able to upload their shots and data to the app.
Golf Pad doesn't disappoint post-game, either. Users can thoroughly review their shot data, including club usage, distances, and handicap information. It's a remarkable app that caters to a wide range of needs, excelling in GPS tracking and much more. Whether you're a casual golfer or a serious player, Golf Pad has crafted an impressive solution that will undoubtedly exceed your expectations. Golf Pad is available for both Android and iOS devices.
18Birdies - Golf GPS Scorecard
18Birdies is a highly effective golf GPS app that offers both free and premium features to elevate your golfing experience. The app's GPS tracking is exceptional and comes at no cost, providing access to a vast selection of golf courses worldwide. Additionally, it offers built-in scorecards and stroke counters to enhance your focus during the game. If you own a smartwatch, you can seamlessly connect and control 18Birdies directly from your wrist, further simplifying your play.
Upon downloading the app, you will receive a complimentary trial that unlocks all premium features. The premium subscription service introduces advanced GPS tracking, personalized club recommendations, and can even connect you with a live coach for expert guidance. The annual subscription for 18Birdies is priced at $100, or users can opt for a weekly payment of $8 to access premium features.
With so much information at your fingertips, 18Birdies can be a little overwhelming initially. Nevertheless, the app's overall quality is excellent, and with time, users can easily adapt to its user interface. Few apps on the market provide as much free data, stat tracking, and GPS course information as 18Birdies does, while the premium features only serve to enhance its value further. 18Birdies is available for both Android and iOS.
Golf GPS Range Finder & Yardage
The Golf GPS Range Finder & Yardage is a simple-to-use app that delivers exactly what it promises. Downloading course GPS data couldn't be simpler. Users just need to type in the name of the course they plan to play at and download the relevant data. With this information, players can explore satellite images of the course and plan their entire game in advance. While on the course, the app offers a convenient 3-ring filter, displaying 100, 150, and 200-yard radii on the map, aiding players in their shot selections.
The app has seen a recent update, now featuring a score tracker and basic stat tracking. Though not as extensive as some other advanced apps, the Golf GPS Range Finder distinguishes itself with its remarkable user-friendliness and straightforward operation. If you encounter any discrepancies in the online GPS data, such as outdated information or club-pin location changes, don't worry. The app allows for effortless modifications. Just click on the new pin location, and the app will automatically update and reset all the map data accordingly.
The Golf GPS Range Finder & Yardage stands out as one of the best free options available on both the Play Store and App Store. With its simplicity, ease of use, and precise functionality, it is the go-to choice for golfers seeking a reliable GPS caddy for their game.
Garmin Golf
Garmin has built its reputation on producing precise GPS devices, and the company continues to excel in creating high-quality GPS tools tailored for various activities — including golf.
The Garmin Golf app stands out as an enjoyable and user-friendly option. It offers the convenience of downloading data for almost any golf course directly to your phone, allowing you to effortlessly track scores and statistics. The graphics and image quality of the Garmin Golf app are some of the cleanest on this list, making it one of the most visually appealing options available. Additionally, players can arrange tournaments with fellow golfers directly through the app.
However, there is a downside to the app. To get the most value out of it you'll need a compatible Garmin device. Typically, any Garmin watch or even the Garmin range finder will work. With a Garmin device, all your golf statistics and scores are automatically uploaded, ensuring an accurate and comprehensive golfing experience.
Without a Garmin device, you'll simply have to upload stats manually. Consequently, other golf apps might be better suited for non-Garmin device users. Despite this limitation, the Garmin app remains a great option for those interested in participating in fun weekly tournaments with friends and family while keeping track of their scores. You can check Garmin's website for compatible Garmin devices, and Garmin Golf is available for both Android and iOS.
Golf GPS & Scorecard by SwingU
The SwingU GPS app is another great free option that caters to both iPhone and Android golfers. It prides itself on serving all types of users and offers excellent base features that remain free for life alongside the option to access even more advanced capabilities through affordable subscription plans.
Every user gets the benefits of SwingU's GPS tracking and digital scorecard, which can also calculate handicap scores when using the built-in scorecard system. The pin feature is user-friendly -– a simple tap on the screen allows automatic distance calculation from your current position to the pin. Furthermore, SwingU's golf academy provides daily tips to all users.
Those interested in exploring subscription options will find two available choices: Plus and Pro. The Plus subscription costs $50 annually, providing additional GPS data and comprehensive statistics, including wind speed, slope distance, and club recommendations. For golfers looking to elevate their performance even further, the Pro version, priced at $100 per year, offers everything from the Plus subscription along with access to SwingU's library of drills and lessons. The app also tracks shots and offers tailored advice on areas for improvement based on a desired handicap rating.
Golfshot Plus: Golf GPS
Golfshot Plus is a versatile and valuable all-in-one app that features data for over 45,000 different courses, offering a strategic advantage with precise knowledge of hazards and accurate distances to the pin. The app even includes drone flyby footage, providing a bird's-eye preview of the course right from the tee box.
Embracing technology can be a game-changer for your golf performance, and Golfshot Plus takes it a step further by integrating with the new Bose Frames smart sunglasses. This allows you to access most app features wirelessly, keeping your hands free to work on your swing. Another notable aspect of Golfshot Plus is its early adoption of the World Handicap System (WHS). While various associations currently calculate handicap levels differently, Golfshot Plus is banking on the future by embracing the fledgling WHS, which aims to become a unified ruleset globally.
The app has a one-time fee of approximately $80, which may seem like a significant investment. However, it can prove cost-effective in the long run when you take into account the bonus features. Users who book tee times through the app can access various discounts, potentially saving on green fees over time. With its comprehensive features, precise GPS data, and forward-thinking approach to handicapping, Golfshot Plus is available for both Android and iOS and offers golfers a valuable tool to enhance their game and make smarter strategic decisions on the course.
TheGrint | Golf Handicap & GPS
TheGrint is a data-heavy golf helper app designed with an extensive GPS course tracker featuring thousands of courses. It also functions as a precise GPS range finder, providing accurate distances from your ball to the pin. What sets TheGrint apart, however, is its focus on data-driven features and golf handicap calculations.
Among its most useful features is the handicap calculator. By leveraging the stroke and yardage data already inputted into the app, TheGrint automatically calculates your handicap score, adhering to the official USGA (United States Golf Association) rules for accuracy. Even if you haven't entered your scores directly, you can simply take a photo of your completed scorecard and the app will perform the calculations automatically.
Beyond being a straightforward handicap calculator, TheGrint also keeps track of various other statistics. It can potentially document your entire golf career, including club usage frequency and much more. By utilizing TheGrint as an electronic scorecard, you can compile comprehensive statistics for every aspect of your golf game.
All of this makes TheGrint an excellent app available for both Android and iOS devices that offers valuable insights and eliminates guesswork by presenting everything in hard data.
MyTaylorMade+: Golf & GPS App
TaylorMade clubs have earned a well-deserved reputation for their quality and cutting-edge technology on the golf course. The MyTaylorMade+ app serves as a comprehensive and convenient resource for everything TaylorMade, making it a fantastic tool to have both on and off the green.
One of the standout features of the MyTaylorMade+ app is its integrated GPS tracking functionality that offers courses from around the world. The app can also precisely track your shots down to the yard. This makes it an excellent electronic scorecard for monitoring your strokes and assisting with handicap calculations.
Beyond functioning as a GPS tracking app, MyTaylorMade+ provides a range of features suitable for golfers of all levels. With a paid subscription, users can connect with golf professionals worldwide. These pros have the ability to view your golf swing, assess your stats, and provide guidance to address any issues they identify. Subscribers also gain exclusive access to member-only gear and stores within the TaylorMade network. This includes exclusive Tour Trash offers, which consist of custom and limited-production gear designed for professionals. It's a convenient way to access high-end and unique golf equipment.
With its accurate GPS tracking, comprehensive stat collection, and access to real-life golf pros, the MyTaylorMade+ app is a valuable tool for golfers at all skill levels. MyTaylorMade+ is available for both Android and iOS devices.