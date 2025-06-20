How Do JDAM And SPICE Bombs Work? The Tech Behind Israel's Assault On Iran

Modern warfare does not always rely on massive missile strikes or high-profile attack drones that can drop their own precision bombs. Sometimes, it's the precision of guided bombs that does the job. That's what is believed to have happened in recent Israeli airstrikes against targets deep inside Iran. The official details are limited; however, the reports suggest that Israel used two highly capable munitions: the JDAM and the SPICE bomb. Both of these are designed to turn basic gravity bombs into smart, guided weapons.

While the JDAMs and SPICE kits have been around for years, what makes them stand out is how they've evolved to meet today's needs. They offer long-range, flexible targeting and impressive accuracy — basically, everything needed for a perfect attack. As a result, they give air forces a way to hit precise coordinates from far away without risking aircraft or relying on something like an expensive Tomahawk cruise missile. But how do these systems actually work, and why are they preferred for these kinds of missions?