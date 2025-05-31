How The Tomahawk Cruise Missile Gave Battleships A Second Life

Developed and built by General Dynamics and now by RTX Corporation (previously Raytheon Technologies) as a strategic strike and deterrent weapon, the Tomahawk cruise missile entered service in 1983. Because of its long range, accuracy, and adaptability, the Tomahawk missile is an important component in the U.S. military arsenal. Capable of precision strikes against enemy targets from a distance, it can carry a range of warheads, including conventional and nuclear payloads. It can be launched from several different platforms, including land-based systems, submarines, and ships. One of the most surprising uses of the Tomahawk missile was when it was fitted for use in World War II-era battleships.

During the Cold War in the 1980s, battleships from World War II were reactivated as part of an effort to equip the Navy with 600 ships during the Reagan administration. Considered capable of meeting the threat posed by Soviet Kirov-class battlecruisers and able to add to naval firepower, the vintage Iowa-class battleships were upgraded with the latest navigation, electronics, and weapons systems, including the Harpoon and Tomahawk missiles. Despite its age, the Iowa-class was considered a cheaper, faster, and more effective alternative than building new ships.

Designed in the 1930s, the iconic Iowa class of battleships, including the USS Iowa, USS New Jersey, USS Missouri, and USS Wisconsin, was considered the best battleship built. Because of its speed, destructive array of weapons, and its primary role as escorts for aircraft carrier task forces, it helped America win in the many engagements in which it participated in the Pacific theatre. For its 1980s refit, the Iowa-class battleships had a full displacement of 55,450 tons, 10,000 tons more than they had during WW2. Their dated anti-aircraft guns were also replaced with modern Phalanx close-in weapon systems.

