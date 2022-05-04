The Avrocar Was The Real Flying Saucer Of The 1950s

Unidentified flying objects (UFOs) or flying saucers became a cultural obsession since amateur pilot Kenneth Arnold reported sightings of flashing bright lights around the skies of Mineral, Washington, on June 24, 1957. In a report by The Atlantic, Arnold claimed the bizarre flying objects flew "on a single horizontal plane" and "weaved from side-to-side, occasionally flipping, banking, and darting" above the Cascade Mountains. News of the incident broke out on June 25, and Arnold told reporters that what he saw moved "like a saucer if you skip it across the water," and the world was never the same again.

Before Arnold's UFO sightings, there were previous reports of flying phenomena as early as 1947 in Richmond, Virginia. According to the Report on the UFO Wave of 1947 by Ted Bloecher (released in 1967), U.S. government meteorologist Walter A. Minczewski and his staff saw a silver, ellipsoidal object flying below their pibal balloon at 15,000 feet. And on May 17, 1957 (about six weeks before Arnold's sighting), Oklahoma-based businessman and private pilot Byron Savage saw a shiny, perfectly round, and flat object flying at 10,000 feet and "made no noise."

Unbeknownst to Arnold, Minczewski, Savage, and most of the rest of the civilized world, the U.S. government worked on an aircraft called Avrocar in the early 1950s. The VZ-9AV Avrocar resembles a real-life flying saucer with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities and can rush to supersonic speeds, perfectly depicting a UFO's shape and flying patterns.