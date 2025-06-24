How Do Helicopters Change Direction In The Air?

By now, you're probably aware of just how versatile and equally adaptable helicopters are. These aircraft are among the best in the aviation industry, with applications spread across different fields, such as commercial travel, search and rescue, entertainment, and the military. Given how widespread they are, it is no surprise that most folk across the globe know how they work. From their vertical take-off and landing capabilities to their hovering capabilities, these machines are pretty much renowned across the board. However, despite this, many people still don't understand some of the inner workings of these magnificent crafts, namely, how they manage to change direction while in the air.

The science behind how helicopters turn midair is straightforward enough. Most of them usually come with main and tail rotors, which spin to create lift for the craft. This lift can be controlled by regulating the rotors' speed, allowing the helicopter to perform advanced maneuvers such as hovering and buzzing off. However, when it comes to changing directions, a mechanism connected to the main rotor called a swashplate does most of the heavy lifting. Tilting the swashplate angles the main rotor, generating thrust in the direction the plate is tilted. In a main and tail rotor setup, the tail rotor spins to produce side force, which enables the craft to yaw. Today, we are discussing how helicopters can change direction in the air without spinning out of control.